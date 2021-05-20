Stocks extend losses following Fed minutes; yields rise

Stock indexes globally added to declines in choppy trading on Wednesday following the release of minutes from the latest U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, while the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose to a session high and the U.S. dollar index gained.

The minutes showed participants agreed the U.S. economy remained far from the Fed's goals. At the same time, a number of Fed policymakers thought that if the economy continued to show rapid progress, then it would be appropriate "at some point" for upcoming meetings to begin discussing tapering of monetary policy measures.

"Anything short of reinforcing the uber-dovish stance the Fed has had is, at a time when the market is already getting a little jittery with regard to inflation, is what's compounding the sell-off, which could have been catalyzed by next to anything," said Mark Luschini, chief investment strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia.

Equity investors have been worrying that rising inflationary pressures could prompt the Fed to pare back its support sooner than many anticipate.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 377.25 points, or 1.11per cent, to 33,683.41, the S&P 500 lost 37.76 points, or 0.91per cent, to 4,090.07 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 83.85 points, or 0.63per cent, to 13,219.78.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 1.51per cent and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 1.07per cent.

The dollar index rose 0.457per cent, with the euro down 0.4per cent to US$1.2171.

Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 14/32 in price to yield 1.6898per cent, from 1.642per cent late on Tuesday.

Earlier, cryptocurrencies plunged after regulatory moves by China.

Bitcoin plunged to its lowest level since January following China's decision to ban financial and payment institutions from providing digital currency services.

Rival cryptocurrency Ethereum sank 28per cent to US$2,444.

Oil prices dropped. Brent futures were down more than US$2 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were also down more than US$2 a barrel.

U.S. gold futures gained 0.92per cent to US$1,881.30 an ounce.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; additional reporting by Sinead Carew, Herbert Lash and Stephen Culp in New York; Tom Arnold in London, Medha Singh and Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; and Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo; editing by William Maclean and Jonathan Oatis)