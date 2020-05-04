Stocks fall as US/China tensions threaten rebound

European stock markets and oil prices fell on Monday as a spat between top U.S. officials and China over the origin of the coronavirus fuelled fears of a new trade war, derailing a rebound in global markets.

LONDON: European stock markets and oil prices fell on Monday as a spat between top U.S. officials and China over the origin of the coronavirus fuelled fears of a new trade war, derailing a rebound in global markets.

European shares opened down 2.5per cent with U.S. stock futures trading close to 1per cent in the red.

Earlier, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 2.5per cent, pulled down by Hong Kong where the Hang Seng returned from a two-session holiday with its biggest drop in six weeks.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday there was "a significant amount of evidence" that the virus emerged from a laboratory in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

Pompeo did not provide evidence or dispute an earlier U.S. intelligence conclusion that the virus was not man-made.

An editorial in China's Global Times said he was "bluffing" and called on the United States to present its evidence.

"Concern on the potential for another flare up between the US and China is dominating price action", commented RBC strategist Adam Cole in a morning note.

Simon Black, head of investment management at wealth management firm Dolfin said investors were also adjusting their forecasts over the depth of the economic damage inflicted by the pandemic.

"It's also the economic reality sinking in", he said, adding that the rebound of over 20per cent from lows hit in March by global equities was likely not sustainable.

Companies listed on the pan-European STOXX 600 are currently expected to report a 40per cent decline in earnings in the second quarter.

Manufacturing activity in the euro zone collapsed last month as government-imposed lockdowns to stop the spread of the new coronavirus forced factories to close and consumers to stay indoors, a survey showed on Monday.

"We've just come off a rally of hopes, not a rally on fundamentals", Black said, pointing to the massive monetary and fiscal stimulus pledged by governments and central banks around the world.

Recent economic data paints a dire picture of the global economy after weeks of lockdowns.

In the United States, manufacturing plunged to an 11-year low last month, consumer spending collapsed, and some 30.3 million Americans have filed claims for unemployment.

Oil prices fell again, paring last week's gains, on worries a global oil glut may persist even as coronavirus pandemic lockdowns start to ease.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell to US$18.66 a barrel while Brent crude futures were down 1.7per cent at US$26, after touching a low of US$25.50. Brent rose about 23per cent last week following three consecutive weeks of losses.

In currency markets, the dollar rose 0.1per cent to 99.38 against a basket of currencies while the euro was down 0.48per cent at US$1.0930.

The safe-haven yen fell 0.2per cent to 106.72 per dollar.

Global coronavirus cases have surpassed 3.5 million and deaths have neared a quarter of a million, according to a Reuters tally.

Reporting by Julien Ponthus; Editing by Hugh Lawson