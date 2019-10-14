Stocks pause on unsettled trade deal; earnings eyed

Business

Stocks pause on unsettled trade deal; earnings eyed

Wall Street edged lower on Monday as uncertainties following recent U.S.-China trade negotiations clouded sentiment and investors turned their focus on the third-quarter earnings season, which begins in earnest on Tuesday.

Traders work on the floor at the NYSE in New York
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., October 9, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
(Updated: )

Bookmark

NEW YORK: Wall Street edged lower on Monday as uncertainties following recent U.S.-China trade negotiations clouded sentiment and investors turned their focus on the third-quarter earnings season, which begins in earnest on Tuesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 29.97 points, or 0.11per cent, to 26,786.62, the S&P 500 lost 4.07 points, or 0.14per cent, to 2,966.2 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 8.39 points, or 0.1per cent, to 8,048.65.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark