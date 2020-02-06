Stocks rise as coronavirus worry ebbs

U.S. stocks advanced for the fourth straight session on Thursday with the S&P 500 and Dow Industrials hitting record highs on China's efforts to contain the economic fallout of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 89.19 points, or 0.3per cent, to 29,380.04, the S&P 500 gained 11.08 points, or 0.33per cent, to 3,345.77 and the Nasdaq Composite added 63.47 points, or 0.67per cent, to 9,572.15.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Leslie Adler)