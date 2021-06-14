Stocks tread water as investors await Fed policy insights

WASHINGTON -Global stock markets were mixed while U.S. Treasury yields ticked up on Monday, as investors waited for the results of a Federal Reserve policy meeting before making any major new bets.

The continued hope for a rapid economic comeback put wind in the sails of oil markets as investors anticipated surging travel demand, while safe-haven gold dipped.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 85.85 points, or 0.25per cent. But the S&P 500 gained 7.71 points, or 0.18per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 104.72 points, or 0.74per cent to close, both record highs for the indices.

The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 45 nations, rose 1.37 points, or 0.19per cent.

Benchmark 10-year yields rose 4 basis points on Monday to 1.50per cent, mounting a bit of a comeback after falling to a three-month low of 1.43per cent on Friday. They have dropped from a one-year high of 1.78per cent in March.

The major market focus is on the upcoming Fed meeting, which will mark the first time the central bank has set policy since a pair of disappointing jobs reports and potential signs of looming inflation. Fed officials have maintained they view recent price increases as "transitory," but the policy update, paired with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's ensuing news conference on Wednesday, will be pored over for signs of when the Fed might begin to pull back unprecedented pandemic stimulus.

"While most market participants don't think that the Fed will officially start to taper bond purchases at Wednesday's meeting, there is a greater chance that the growing consensus within the committee is recognizing that the economy has indeed made substantial progress and delaying removing some accommodation risks fanning inflation and financial instability," said Patrick Leary, chief market strategist at Incapital.

Analysts said the central bank will have to tread a fine line, laying out its strategy for exiting extreme accommodation without spooking investors.

Gold prices dipped as investors prepared for a possible Fed exit strategy. Spot gold prices fell US$10.6705, or 0.57per cent, to US$1,865.97 an ounce. U.S. gold futures settled 0.7per cent down at US$1,865.9.

Oil prices ended mostly unchanged Monday, after investors drove prices to their highest levels in over two years in anticipation of surging demand. Brent settled up 17 cents at US$72.86 a barrel. Earlier in the session, it reached US$73.64 a barrel, its highest since April 2019. U.S. West Texas Intermediate fell 3 cents to settle at US$70.88 a barrel, after earlier touching US$71.78 a barrel, its highest since October 2018.

In currencies, the U.S. dollar dipped slightly on Monday after logging its largest weekly change in over a month.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback versus a basket of six currencies, fell 0.056 point, or 0.06per cent.

Bitcoin bounced back somewhat after Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk tweeted that the electric carmaker could reopen the door to bitcoin transactions in the future. It traded above US$40,000 for the first time in more than two weeks, before paring gains to trade at US$39,824.03.

(Reporting Pete Schroeder in Washington. Editing by Jacqueline Wong, Alexander Smith, Chizu Nomiyama and Dan Grebler)