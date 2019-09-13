Strike-hit British Airways axes all UK flights for Sep 27

LONDON: British Airways has cancelled all its scheduled UK flights for Sep 27, when company pilots will again strike in a long-running row over pay.

It comes after the carrier cancelled all flights departing and arriving in the UK on Monday (Sep 9) and Tuesday owing to BA's first strike by pilots in the company's 100-year history.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an email statement, BA said it is in contact with those affected to "offer them a full refund or a rebooking on an alternative date, destination or airline".

BA also called on the British Airline Pilots Association (BALPA) union "to call off their strike and return to negotiations".

The airline added: "We are very sorry that BALPA's actions will affect thousands more travel plans."

This week's strike sparked travel chaos for about 200,000 passengers, mostly using London's Gatwick and Heathrow airports.

Advertisement

Advertisement

BALPA estimates that the 48-hour strike cost the airline £80 million (US$99 million), but BA has yet to provide a figure.



British Airways warned on Wednesday it would take some time for its flight schedule to return to normal after this week's strikes left aircraft and crew in the wrong place.