Striking SAS unions, management to meet for mediation in Oslo: report

OSLO: The parties involved in the pilot strike at Scandinavian airlines SAS will meet at the office of the Norwegian state mediator on Wednesday as the protest entered its sixth day, Norwegian news agency NTB reported.

More than 300,000 travelers have been hit by the stand-off over wages and other pilot demands which analysts estimate could cost SAS US$10.5 million a day, threatening to wipe out the airline's annual profit.

"We will try to find a solution to the conflict. I always believe in a solution, but this is challenging," mediator Mats Wilhelm Ruland told NTB.

He added that work hours, shifts and salaries would be discussed at the meeting which is scheduled to start at 11am local time (0900 GMT) in Oslo.

SAS was not immediately available for comment.

