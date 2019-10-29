Strong consumer spending drives Mastercard profit beat

Mastercard Inc reported an 11per cent rise in third-quarter profit on Tuesday as more transactions were made on its network, boosting fees for the world's second-largest payment processor.

The company's gross dollar volume, the dollar value of transactions processed, rose 12.4per cent to US$1.65 trillion in the third quarter.

Around 28.2 billion transactions were processed, up about 22per cent from a year earlier. The gain was led by a near 12per cent rise in the United States and a 31.4per cent jump in Europe.

Larger rival Visa Inc and credit card issuer American Express Co had also reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings, benefiting from a rise in consumer spending.

Cross-border volumes at Mastercard jumped 17per cent from a year earlier.

The company's net income rose to US$2.11 billion, or US$2.07 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from US$1.9 billion, or US$1.82 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned US$2.15 per share, while analysts had expected a profit of US$2.01 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Shares of the company were up 1.6per cent at US$280.3 in premarket trading.

(Reporting by Bharath Manjesh and Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)