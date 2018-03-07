Strong demand for Abercrombie brands boosts holiday quarter sales

U.S. teen fashion retailer Abercrombie & Fitch Co's sales at established stores topped analysts' estimates for the holiday shopping quarter, as the company sold more Hollister-branded clothing.

The company's shares, which have jumped over 70 percent in the past year, were up nearly 4 percent at US$22.15 in premarket trading on Wednesday.

The Abercrombie brand posted a 5 percent rise in same-store sales, beating analysts' average estimate of 2.13 percent, following a revamp of its clothing styles and stores.

The changes mirrored moves by rival Gap Inc , which also reported strong holiday quarter sales last week as shoppers bought more clothing from its major brands, especially Old Navy.

Teen fashion retailers, much like other brick-and-mortar retailers, have also been shutting stores and pouring more money in building their online operations to better compete with Amazon.com Inc .

Abercrombie said it expects to close 60 U.S. stores this year, but plans to open 21 full-price stores in fiscal 2018 with half of them in international markets.

Same-store sales at its beach-themed clothing brand Hollister rose 11 percent, the fifth straight quarter of increase. Analysts had expected a 10.35 percent rise, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total comparable store sales rose 9 percent, beating the average expectation of a 7.4 percent rise.

Abercrombie also forecast same-store sales for fiscal year 2018 to be up low-single digits percentage. Analysts are expecting an increase of 1.75 percent.

Net income attributable to Abercrombie rose to US$74.2 million, or US$1.05 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Feb. 3, from US$48.8 million, or 71 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned US$1.38 per share, and reported a 15 percent rise in revenue to US$1.19 billion.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of US$1.10 per share and revenue of US$1.16 billion in the reported quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal and Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)