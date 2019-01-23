Strong earnings boost Dow at the open

Strong earnings from IBM, United Technologies and Procter & Gamble boosted the Dow Jones Industrial Average at the open on Wednesday and propelled a rebound in U.S. stocks from its second biggest decline in 2019.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 172.77 points, or 0.71 percent, at the open to 24,577.25. The S&P 500 opened higher by 10.58 points, or 0.40 percent, at 2,643.48. The Nasdaq Composite gained 41.29 points, or 0.59 percent, to 7,061.65 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)