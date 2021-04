Strong economic data lifts Dow, S&P 500 to record closes

NEW YORK :U.S. stocks rallied on Monday with the Dow and S&P 500 closing at record levels, as a round of strong economic data buoyed investor optimism for the economic reopening and a muted climb in the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield kept inflation worries in check.

NEW YORK -U.S. stocks rallied on Monday with the Dow and S&P 500 closing at record levels, as a round of strong economic data buoyed investor optimism for the economic reopening and a muted climb in the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield kept inflation worries in check.

An ISM survey for March showed a measure of U.S. services industry activity jumped to a record high. The data followed Friday's report showing U.S. nonfarm payrolls surged by 916,000 jobs in March, trouncing forecasts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Investors have bet on cyclical sectors poised to lead an economic reopening, with energy, financials and materials among the best performing on the year. A climbing yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note has dented appetite for technology stocks.

Despite strong economic data, gains were led by sectors that have underperformed recently, including communication services, consumer discretionary and tech, as the 10-year yield remained below a 14-month high hit last week.

"Part of today is yields aren’t moving and that is helping tech, there is at least some rotation going back into tech by somebody that is helping the sector," said Tim Ghriskey, Chief Investment Strategist at Inverness Counsel in New York, New York.

"At some point the cyclical move is discounted, these stocks, a lot of them had big moves and are valued above where they were in early February of 2020."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Unofficially, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 372.27 points, or 1.12per cent, to 33,525.48, the S&P 500 gained 57.91 points, or 1.44per cent, to 4,077.78 and the Nasdaq Composite added 225.49 points, or 1.67per cent, to 13,705.59.

With speedy vaccinations and additional government stimulus helping the S&P 500 and the Dow clinch all-time highs, focus now turns to progress on a massive infrastructure plan and the upcoming corporate earnings season.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq is still about 3per cent below its February high as the recent spike in bond yields spurred inflation concerns and made growth stocks less attractive. But rising COVID-19 cases and resumed lockdowns in countries such as France recently have helped the appeal of tech names of late.

Energy shares closed lower, with a bigger decline than any other sector, following a sharp drop in oil prices. Reopening plays gained, as the S&P 1500 airlines index jumped after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said fully vaccinated people can safely travel at "low risk." The agency had held off for weeks on revising guidance that discouraged all non-essential trips.

Advertisement

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she was working with G20 countries to agree on a global corporate minimum tax rate to end a "30-year race to the bottom on corporate tax rates."

Tesla Inc shares climbed as one of the biggest boosts to the S&P after the world's most valuable automaker posted record deliveries.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by David Gregorio)