Stronger yen prompts Toyota to trim profit forecast, saps Honda

Toyota Motor Corp cut its full-year profit forecast and Honda Motor Co reported a double-digit decline in quarterly profit as a resurgent yen hurt two of Japan's biggest automakers.

TOKYO: Toyota Motor Corp cut its full-year profit forecast and Honda Motor Co reported a double-digit decline in quarterly profit as a resurgent yen hurt two of Japan's biggest automakers.

The quarterly earnings unveiled on Friday by Japan's biggest and third-biggest automakers highlight how "safe-haven" demand for the currency - buoyed by global uncertainties and falling U.S. interest rates - could eat into profits at Japanese exporters in the months to come.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Toyota cut its annual operating profit forecast by nearly 6per cent to 2.4 trillion yen (US$22.4 billion), down from a previous forecast of 2.55 trillion yen. The 2.7per cent drop on the year means it will snap a three-year run of rising profit.

"We have factored in cost reduction efforts for the year, but there are still some uncertainties. We cannot be complacent," Toyota operating officer Kenta Kon told reporters at a results briefing.

It expects the yen to trade around 106 to the U.S. dollar and 121 to the euro in the current financial year, from a previous assumption of 110 yen and 125 yen, respectively.

Toyota posted an 8.7per cent rise in operating profit to 741.9 billion yen (US$6.93 billion) in the April-June quarter, its highest since the September 2015 quarter, helped by a slight increase in global vehicle sales.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(For a link to an interactive graph on Toyota's financial performance, click on https://tmsnrt.rs/2Xzf8Xl)

A stronger yen is already having a negative impact on Honda's profits. Japan's No. 3 automaker posted operating income of 252.4 billion yen for the April-June period, down 16per cent from 299.3 billion yen a year ago and undershooting analyst forecasts.

Honda, however, reiterated its forecast for a 6per cent increase in operating profit to 770 billion yen for this fiscal year.

(For a link to an interactive graph on Honda's financial performance, click on https://tmsnrt.rs/310ZCoU)

sentifi.com Channel NewsAsia - Sentifi topic widget

GLOBAL IMPACT

During the first quarter, Toyota saw global vehicle sales of 2.71 million units, up 3.6per cent from 2.62 million a year ago. Sales in North America, its biggest market, and Asia were little changed, while domestic sales rose 8.8 percent.

Easing demand for cars has dented earnings at many of Toyota's rivals including Nissan Motor Co and Ford Motor Co, leading to announcements of job cuts and plant closures.

An escalating trade war between China and the United States, the world's top two auto markets, and slowing economic growth have prompted a broad-based sales downturn in the global auto sector.

The sector's downturn comes just as it must invest heavily in new technologies including electric cars, autonomous driving technologies and ride-sharing services to survive a major industry shift away from car ownership.

Toyota has been investing heavily in ride-sharing services including Uber, Grab and Didi Chuxing while deepening alliances with SoftBank Group Corp to develop on-demand transportation services in Japan, to position itself as a provider of mobility services.

Investors have backed this strategy, pushing Toyota shares roughly 10per cent higher so far this year, far outperforming its domestic rivals.

Honda too, has been scrambling to reinvent itself amid rising competition from technology firms such as Google parent Alphabet and Uber.

In May, it signalled that it was looking to cut global production costs 10per cent by 2025 and scale back regional model variations, channelling savings into research and development.

(US$1 = 106.9400 yen)

(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by David Dolan and Muralikumar Anantharaman)