Stuttgart prosecutors search Porsche offices in payments probe

Stuttgart prosecutors on Tuesday said Porsche AG's offices were searched as part of a broader probe investigating confidential information leaks to a tax advisor and high remuneration payments to a Porsche works council member.

FRANKFURT: Stuttgart prosecutors on Tuesday said Porsche AG's offices were searched as part of a broader probe investigating confidential information leaks to a tax advisor and high remuneration payments to a Porsche works council member.

The probe involved 176 police and tax inspectors as well as 10 state prosecutors, the Stuttgart prosecutor's office said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tax investigators and prosecutors in Baden-Wuerttemberg searched several premises including Porsche AG's offices in Weissach and Stuttgart, the offices of a tax advisor in Stuttgart, and offices of finance authorities, the Stuttgart prosecutor's office said in a statement.

A tax official is being probed on suspicion of having leaked confidential information to a tax advisor of Porsche AG in exchange for receiving favors, the prosecutor's office said.

Porsche managers are being probed on suspicion of a breach of fiduciary trust on suspicion of having granted "disproportionate" payments to a member of Porsche's works council, the prosecutor's office said, without elaborating further.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor, editing by Riham Alkousaa)

Advertisement