Subaru plans to electrify all vehicles sold worldwide by first half of 2030s
Japan's Subaru Corp on Monday said it plans to electrify all its vehicles sold globally by the first half of the 2030s as part of its long-term goal to achieve a carbon-free society.
TOKYO: Japan's Subaru Corp on Monday said it plans to electrify all its vehicles sold globally by the first half of the 2030s as part of its long-term goal to achieve a carbon-free society.
Before that, the Japanese automaker said at least 40per cent of all of its cars sold worldwide would comprise all-battery electric vehicles or hybrid vehicles by 2030.
(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Himani Sarkar)