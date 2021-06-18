Subaru to temporarily shut its plant in July due to chip shortage

Subaru Motor said on Friday it will slash production at Japan's Yajima plant in July due to a global shortage of semiconductors.

TOKYO: Subaru Motor said on Friday it will slash production at Japan's Yajima plant in July due to a global shortage of semiconductors.

"It is part of the production adjustment due to shortage of semiconductors," Subaru spokesperson said.

The plant, located in Gunma prefecture, will be idle on July 16.

Suzuki Motor Corp said the carmaker is also considering slashing production in July at Kosai and Sagara plants in Shizuoka, Japan, for two and seven days, respectively.

While the dates have not been set yet, the company spokesperson said Suzuki is "continuing to make adjustments to minimise the impact".

(Reporting by Maki Shiraki, writing by Eimi Yamamitsu; editing by David Evans)

