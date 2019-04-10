Sunrise chairman expects UPC deal to go through

Sunrise Communications believes it will win backing to raise US$4.1 billion to complete its takeover of Liberty Global's Swiss business UPC, Chairman Peter Kurer told shareholders on Wednesday.

ZURICH: Sunrise Communications believes it will win backing to raise US$4.1 billion to complete its takeover of Liberty Global's Swiss business UPC, Chairman Peter Kurer told shareholders on Wednesday.

After Sunrise met more than 170 large shareholders and potential investors in recent weeks, "they view the transaction significantly more positively than before," he said.

He expected regulatory approval for the US$6.3 billion deal, adding a rival could well buy UPC should Sunrise fail.

(Reporting by Angelika Gruber, Writing by Michael Shields)