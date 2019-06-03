Sunrise takeover of Liberty Global unit under review by competition authorities

Sunrise Communications on Monday said the Swiss competition authorities have decided to "examine in detail" its planned US$6.3 billion takeover of Liberty Global's Swiss UPC cable business.

Sunrise said they expected the review, adding it expected the deal to be approved, saying "the takeover of UPC Switzerland will intensify competition in the telecommunications market."

Sunrise said it expected a decision by the beginning of October 2019 at the latest and anticipated completing the deal in the fourth quarter.

