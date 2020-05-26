Supercar maker McLaren to cut 1,200 jobs amid pandemic: Sky News

The McLaren logo is seen on the McLaren 765LT at its launch at the McLaren headquarters in Woking
The McLaren logo is seen on the McLaren 765LT at its launch at the McLaren headquarters in Woking, Britain, March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

REUTERS: Surrey-based supercar maker McLaren is cutting about 1,200 jobs from its workforce as it deals with the COVID-19 pandemic, Sky News reported on Tuesday.

The job cuts equate to more than 25per cent of the group's workforce of just over 4,000, and will be spread across its F1, road-car and Applied Technologies operations, Sky News said https://bit.ly/2X1pCkH.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

