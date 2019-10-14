Superdry founder Dunkerton to be permanent CEO

Superdry founder Dunkerton to be permanent CEO

The founder of British fashion group Superdry , who won an acrimonious battle to rejoin the board in April, has become the firm's permanent chief executive.

FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen at a Superdry store in London
FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen at a Superdry store in London, Britain, March 1, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

Having served as interim CEO since April 2, Julian Dunkerton's title will now be CEO and his contract will run until April 2021.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)

Source: Reuters

