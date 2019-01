Supermarket retailer Casino to sell 26 stores worth 501 million euros

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

French supermarket retailer Casino , which is in the process of divesting assets to cut debts, said on Monday it would sell 26 stores worth 501 million euros (US$567 million) in the first half of 2019.

Casino said it would sell 13 'GĂ©ant Casino' hypermarkets, three other hypermarkets and 10 Casino supermarkets to Fortress Investment Group.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)