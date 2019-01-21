Supermarket retailer Casino to sell 26 stores worth 501 million euros

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

French supermarket retailer Casino , which is in the process of divesting assets to cut debts, said on Monday it would sell 26 stores worth 501 million euros (US$567 million) in the first half of 2019.

Casino said it would sell 13 'Géant Casino' hypermarkets, three other hypermarkets and 10 Casino supermarkets to Fortress Investment Group.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)