Supermarket retailer Casino to sell six stores to rival Leclerc

PARIS: French supermarket retailer Casino , in the process of divesting assets to cut debts, has agreed to sell six of its 'Geant' hypermarket stores to domestic rival Leclerc for 100.5 million euros (US$114 million).

"Reducing these losses will contribute to the group's growth objective in trading profit in the France retail segment," Casino said in a statement on Saturday.

Earlier this week, Casino reported a slight slowdown in revenue growth during the fourth-quarter as anti-government protests in France impacted its business, although Casino kept its overall financial targets.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Janet Lawrence)