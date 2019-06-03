Supreme Court rejects insider trading appeal brought by SAC's Martoma

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal by Mathew Martoma, a former portfolio manager for billionaire Steven A. Cohen, challenging a conviction for insider trading.

WASHINGTON: The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal by Mathew Martoma, a former portfolio manager for billionaire Steven A. Cohen, challenging a conviction for insider trading.

The Supreme Court left in place a June 2018 ruling by the New York-based 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which found there was enough evidence to establish Martoma's guilt despite defective jury instructions in the trial.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)