Surge in US retail sales underscores economy's resilience

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

U.S. retail sales surged in July as consumers bought a range of goods even as they cut back on motor vehicle purchases, which could help to assuage financial markets' fears that the economy was heading into recession.

WASHINGTON: U.S. retail sales surged in July as consumers bought a range of goods even as they cut back on motor vehicle purchases, which could help to assuage financial markets' fears that the economy was heading into recession.

The upbeat report from the Commerce Department on Thursday, however, will likely not change expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates again next month as the outlook for the economy continues to darken against the backdrop of trade tensions and slowing growth overseas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A key part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve inverted on Wednesday for the first time since June 2007, triggering a stock market sell-off. An inverted Treasury yield curve is historically a reliable predictor of looming recessions.

Financial markets have fully priced in a 25-basis-point rate cut at the U.S. central bank's Sept. 17-18 policy meeting. The Fed lowered its short-term interest rate by a quarter point last month, citing the acrimonious U.S.-China trade war and slowing global economies. But the data could see markets dialing back expectations of a 50-basis-point rate cut next month.

Retail sales increased 0.7per cent last month after gaining 0.3per cent in June, the government said. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail sales would rise 0.3per cent in July. Compared to July last year, retail sales increased 3.4per cent.

Excluding automobiles, gasoline, building materials and food services, retail sales jumped 1.0per cent last month after advancing by an unrevised 0.7per cent in June. These so-called core retail sales correspond most closely with the consumer spending component of gross domestic product.

Advertisement

Advertisement

U.S. stock index futures extended gains after the release of the data. U.S. Treasury yields rose while the dollar was slightly weaker against a basket of currencies.

STRONG CONSUMER SPENDING

July's gain in core retail sales suggested strong consumer spending early in the third quarter, though the pace will likely slow from the April-June quarter's robust 4.3per cent annualized rate. Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of the economy, is being underpinned by the lowest unemployment rate in nearly half a century.

While a separate report from the Labor Department on Thursday showed an increase in the number of Americans filing applications for unemployment benefits last week, the trend in claims continued to point to a strong labor market.

sentifi.com Channel NewsAsia - Sentifi topic widget

Solid consumer spending is blunting some of the hit on the economy from a downturn in manufacturing, which is underscored by weak business investment.

Manufacturing's struggles were highlighted by a third report from the Labor Department showing productivity in the sector tumbled at its fastest pace in nearly two years in the second quarter, with factories cutting hours for workers.

The economy grew at a 2.1per cent rate in the second quarter, decelerating from the first quarter's 3.1per cent pace. Growth estimates for the third quarter are below a 2.0per cent rate.

In July, auto sales fell 0.6per cent after rising 0.3per cent in June. Receipts at service stations rebounded 1.8per cent, reflecting higher gasoline prices. Sales at building material stores gained 0.2per cent.

Receipts at clothing stores increased 0.8per cent. Online and mail-order retail sales jumped 2.8per cent, the most in six months, after rising 1.9per cent in June. They were likely boosted by Amazon.com Inc's Prime Day.

Receipts at furniture stores rose 0.3per cent. Sales at restaurants and bars accelerated 1.1per cent. But spending at hobby, musical instrument and book stores dropped 1.1per cent last month.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Paul Simao)