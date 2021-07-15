SUSE reports in-line results, confirms guidance following IPO

BERLIN: German open-source software company SUSE on Thursday reported results in line with expectations and confirmed its guidance, in the first set of quarterly results since it floated on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in May.

Adjusted revenue was up 9per cent to US$136.8 million while adjusted EBITDA fell 3per cent to US$48.2 million. SUSE confirmed its IPO guidance for adjusted revenue of US$550 million to US$570 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin in the mid-30per cent range this year.

The company, headed by former SAP executive Melissa Di Donato, floated in Frankfurt in May and its shares have since gained just over 10per cent from their IPO price of 30 euros to value the business at US$6.6 billion.

SUSE provides open-source software for companies to run applications at cloud data centres, on-premise servers, mainframe computers and devices at the edges of networks, making it a play on digital transformation.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine)