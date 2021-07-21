Suzuki and Daihatsu join Toyota EV joint venture

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Suzuki Motor Corp and Daihatsu are joining a commercial electric vehicle coalition led by Toyota Motor Corp, the carmakers announced on Wednesday, helping the Japanese alliance expand its focus from trucks to smaller cars.

TOKYO: Suzuki Motor Corp and Daihatsu are joining a commercial electric vehicle coalition led by Toyota Motor Corp, the carmakers announced on Wednesday, helping the Japanese alliance expand its focus from trucks to smaller cars.

The two automakers will each acquire a 10per cent stake in the joint venture, on par with Isuzu Motors and Hino Motors, while Toyota will hold a 60per cent stake, they said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The move comes as Japanese automakers face growing competition from tech giants and other rivals making electric and driverless cars.

(Reporting by Eimi Yamamitsu; Writing by Ritsuko Ando; editing by Louise Heavens)