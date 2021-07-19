Suzuki to enter electric vehicle market by 2025, starting with India -Nikkei

Business

Suzuki to enter electric vehicle market by 2025, starting with India -Nikkei

Suzuki Motor Corp will enter the electric vehicle market by 2025 starting in India, Nikkei reported on Monday.

The logo of Suzuki Motor Corp. is pictured at the 45th Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Suzuki Motor Corp. is pictured at the 45th Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo, Japan October 25, 2017. Picture taken October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Bookmark

TOKYO: Suzuki Motor Corp will enter the electric vehicle market by 2025 starting in India, Nikkei reported on Monday.

The automaker plans an all-electric compact model to be made available for around 1.5 million yen (US$13,626) after government subsidies are taken into account, the Nikkei said.

(US$1 = 110.0800 yen)

(Reporting by Eimi Yamamitsu; editing by Jason Neely)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark