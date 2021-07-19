Suzuki to enter electric vehicle market by 2025, starting with India -Nikkei

Suzuki Motor Corp will enter the electric vehicle market by 2025 starting in India, Nikkei reported on Monday.

The automaker plans an all-electric compact model to be made available for around 1.5 million yen (US$13,626) after government subsidies are taken into account, the Nikkei said.

(US$1 = 110.0800 yen)

(Reporting by Eimi Yamamitsu; editing by Jason Neely)