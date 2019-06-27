Sweden's Ericsson to build factory in US to make 5G radios
Swedish telecoms equipment supplier Ericsson said on Wednesday it plans to build its first fully-automated factory in the United States to make radios required to deploy 5G technology and make it operational in early next year.
The company said it would decide on a location after discussions with state and local authorities in the United States.
Ericsson has a research and development site - a software development center – in Austin, Texas.
(Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)