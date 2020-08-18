Sweden turns down Norwegian Air's credit guarantee application

Sweden turns down Norwegian Air's credit guarantee application

The Swedish National Debt Office said on Tuesday it had rejected an application by Norwegian Air's Swedish branch for a state credit guarantee under a guarantee programme for airlines.

FILE PHOTO: Norwegian Air Sweden Boeing 737-800 plane SE-RRJ approaches Riga International Airport
FILE PHOTO: Norwegian Air Sweden Boeing 737-800 plane SE-RRJ approaches Riga International Airport in Riga, Latvia January 17, 2020. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

"The Debt Office’s assessment in regard to Norwegian is that as of 31 December 2019 there was a very high risk that Norwegian would not be able to fulfil its financial commitments and that the company was not deemed capable then of managing further indebtedness," it said in a statement.

