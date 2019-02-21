Swedish and Estonian watchdogs open joint Swedbank probe

STOCKHOLM: Sweden's and Estonia's financial watchdogs have opened a joint investigation following a media report linking Swedbank to a Baltic money laundering scandal involving Danske Bank, they said on Thursday.

Danske is being investigated in five countries over some 200 billion euros (US$226 billion) of suspicious payments from Russia, ex-Soviet states and elsewhere that were found to have flowed through its Estonian branch.

Advertisement

Swedish TV said on Wednesday that documents showed at least 40 billion Swedish crowns (US$4.30 billion) had been transferred between accounts at Swedbank and Danske in the Baltics between 2007 and 2015.

The Financial Supervisory Authorities of Estonia and Sweden said in a joint statement the money-laundering report by Swedish television was very serious.

"The Estonian and Swedish FSAs have today agreed to initiate a joint investigation with the purpose of closely examining the information reported by SVT," they said in their statement.

They said the Bank of Lithuania had also agreed to participate in the investigation and the Latvian FSA had been invited to participate.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pension fund manager AMF, the fourth largest shareholder in Swedbank, has called for an independent investigation into the media reports concerning money laundering.

Swedbank shares fell almost 14 percent on Wednesday in their biggest intraday fall since the financial. They were down 9 percent on Thursday to 166.0 Swedish crowns at 1459 GMT.

The stock has now lost more than a fifth of its value in less than two days.

Nordic rivals SEB and Handelsbanken were down 3.6 percent and 0.3 percent, while Nordea was down about 3.5 percent.

sentifi.com Channel NewsAsia - Sentifi topic widget

Swedbank is the largest bank in the Baltics with around 3.3 million retail customers and around 300,000 corporate customers. The Baltics accounted for just under a fifth of Swedbank's revenue in 2018.

CRIMINAL CASE RISK

Analysts have highlighted the risk to Swedbank of a potential criminal complaint from Bill Browder, once one of the biggest foreign money managers in Russia, who is now campaigning to expose corruption.

Browder, founder and CEO of investment fund Hermitage Capital Management, told Reuters on Thursday he intended to file a criminal complaint against Swedbank with Swedish authorities.

Browder has also urged various government authorities to bring money laundering cases against Danske.

"We see the prospect of a criminal lawsuit from Bill Browder and any potential U.S. investigation as the price-sensitive issues," Jefferies analysts said.

Swedbank CEO Birgitte Bonnesen said on Wednesday she was confident about the bank's actions to prevent money laundering but could not promise that nothing had slipped through the net.

Alecta, the third biggest Swedbank shareholder with just under 5 percent, said on Thursday it had received assurances from Swedbank that the bank was comfortable with how it had acted.

"We follow developments carefully and are in constant contact with Swedbank," Ramsay Brufer, corporate governance manager at Alecta, said.

(Additional reporting by Niklas Pollard and Johannes Hellstrom in Stockholm; editing by Keith Weir/Jason Neely/Jane Merriman)