Swedish court upholds ban on Huawei selling 5G network gear

A Swedish court on Tuesday upheld a ban on Huawei for selling 5G equipment in the country, dashing hopes of the Chinese company for staging a comeback in Europe and increasing the chance of a potential retaliation by China against home-grown Ericsson.

STOCKHOLM: A Swedish court on Tuesday upheld a ban on Huawei for selling 5G equipment in the country, dashing hopes of the Chinese company for staging a comeback in Europe and increasing the chance of a potential retaliation by China against home-grown Ericsson.

The case stems from Huawei's unexpected ban from supplying 5G equipment to Swedish phone companies over security concerns by telecom regulator PTS in October.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The court outlined its decision in a statement.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm; Editing by Simon Johnson)