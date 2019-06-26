Swiss ban planemaker Pilatus from operating in Saudi Arabia, UAE

The Swiss foreign ministry on Wednesday banned planemaker Pilatus from operating in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, saying the company had breached rules on logistical support for foreign armed forces.

Stans-based Pilatus failed to comply with its statutory obligations, the government said, adding it had filed a report to the Swiss attorney general's office.

"Having investigated the matter carefully, the Directorate of Political Affairs has concluded that support services supplied by Pilatus Aircraft to the armed forces of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates... are incompatible with the federal government's foreign policy objectives," the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) said in a statement. "The FDFA has therefore called for these services to be discontinued."

Pilatus did not immediately provide a comment.

