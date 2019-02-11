Swiss say Bombardier trains still not meeting expectations

Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) said on Monday that Bombardier trains have yet to live up to expectations and that both companies were working to correct problems, including improving software and doing special maintenance on problematic doors.

ZURICH: Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) said on Monday that Bombardier trains have yet to live up to expectations and that both companies were working to correct problems, including improving software and doing special maintenance on problematic doors.

"It's a painful forceps delivery," SBB Chief Executive Andreas Meyer told a news conference in Bern, the Blick newspaper reported. "But we want it to be a good kid that will be in action for 40 years."

Swiss Federal Railways has said it would not take new trains from Bombardier until the Canadian company fixes the ones already in service, raising questions over the timing of future deliveries for the 1.9 billion Swiss franc (US$1.89 billion)contract.

(US$1 = 1.0036 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by John Miller)