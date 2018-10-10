Swiss supreme court knocks down bid to extend bank secrecy

Switzerland's highest court convened on Wednesday to decide whether prosecutors can pursue whistleblowers for breaking the country's bank secrecy law wherever they are in the world, a case drawing international scrutiny.

Former Swiss private banker Rudolf Elmer (R) arrives with his lawyer Ganden Tethong Blattner before a hearing at the Swiss Federal Supreme Court in Lausanne, Switzerland October 10, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
LAUSANNE, Switzerland: Switzerland's highest court ruled on Wednesday against prosecutors seeking to extend the country's bank secrecy law to cover whistleblowers wherever they are in the world.

In a case that drew international scrutiny, the court by a 3-2 majority rejected an appeal by Zurich prosecutors in a case involving former private banker Rudolf Elmer.

