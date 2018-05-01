Swiss trader Trafigura sets up new 9-person management committee

Trafigura has set up a new management committee comprised of nine executives including chief executive Jeremy Weir, the Swiss commodities trader said on Tuesday.

LONDON: Trafigura has set up a new management committee comprised of nine executives including chief executive Jeremy Weir, the Swiss commodities trader said on Tuesday.

The committee will oversee day-to-day trading, commercial and operational functions as well as investments, an internal memo sent by Weir showed.

The committee also includes Chief Financial Officer Christophe Salmon, global co-head of risk Ben Luckock, global head of oil trading Jose Larocca, global head of refined metals and concentrates Amin Zahir, as well as Jesus Fernandez, Rob Gillon, Julien Rolland and Mike Wainwright.

