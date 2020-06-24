Swissport to cut up to 4,556 jobs in UK and Ireland: internal letter

Aviation services company Swissport said it could cut up to 4,556 jobs, or up to 53per cent of its workforce in the UK and Ireland, as it forecasts regional revenues will be cut by half as a result of the travel slump caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Swissport Western Europe said in a letter to colleagues on Wednesday that it would need to make the job losses to survive the crisis.

The company is owned by China's HNA Group and is the world's largest provider of airport ground services and air cargo handling with operations at 300 airports in 47 countries.

