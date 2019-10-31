Switch sales help Nintendo beat estimates with 116% Q2 profit jump

Business

Switch sales help Nintendo beat estimates with 116% Q2 profit jump

Japan's Nintendo Co Ltd said on Thursday second-quarter operating profit jumped 116per cent, beating estimates, driven by demand for its Switch console.

FILE PHOTO: A display for the gaming company Nintendo is shown during opening day of E3 in Los Ange
FILE PHOTO: A display for the gaming company Nintendo is shown during opening day of E3 in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 11, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo
(Updated: )

Bookmark

TOKYO: Japan's Nintendo Co Ltd said on Thursday second-quarter operating profit jumped 116 per cent, beating estimates, driven by demand for its Switch console.

Profit for the July-September quarter was ¥66.8 billion (US$615 million) versus 30.9 billion yen a year earlier.

That compared with an average forecast of ¥50 billion, 10 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv showed.

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark