Switch sales help Nintendo beat estimates with 116% Q2 profit jump

Japan's Nintendo Co Ltd said on Thursday second-quarter operating profit jumped 116per cent, beating estimates, driven by demand for its Switch console.

TOKYO: Japan's Nintendo Co Ltd said on Thursday second-quarter operating profit jumped 116 per cent, beating estimates, driven by demand for its Switch console.

Profit for the July-September quarter was ¥66.8 billion (US$615 million) versus 30.9 billion yen a year earlier.

Advertisement

Advertisement

That compared with an average forecast of ¥50 billion, 10 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv showed.

