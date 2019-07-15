Symantec, Broadcom cease deal negotiations: CNBC
Cybersecurity company Symantec Corp and chipmaker Broadcom Inc have ceased deal negotiations, CNBC reported on Monday, citing sources.
REUTERS: Cybersecurity company Symantec Corp and chipmaker Broadcom Inc have ceased deal negotiations, CNBC reported on Monday, citing sources.
Symantec's shares fell 18per cent to US$21.01 in trading before the opening bell, while those of Broadcom were up nearly 3per cent.
Symantec would not accept less than US$28 per share, according to the report.
Jefferies said in a research note last week that it valued Symantec at US$24 per share, or an enterprise value of US$18.3 billion, and any sale at a premium to US$24 would be a huge windfall to its shareholders.
The companies did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.
The deal talks were first reported late on July 2 by Bloomberg, sending Symantec's shares 14per cent higher.
The Symantec deal would have given Broadcom another push into software, a year after its US$18.9 billion deal to buy U.S. business software company CA Inc last year.
(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)