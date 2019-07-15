Symantec, Broadcom cease deal negotiations: CNBC

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Cybersecurity company Symantec Corp and chipmaker Broadcom Inc have ceased deal negotiations, CNBC reported on Monday, citing sources.

Symantec's shares fell 18per cent to US$21.01 in trading before the opening bell, while those of Broadcom were up nearly 3per cent.

Symantec would not accept less than US$28 per share, according to the report.

Jefferies said in a research note last week that it valued Symantec at US$24 per share, or an enterprise value of US$18.3 billion, and any sale at a premium to US$24 would be a huge windfall to its shareholders.

The companies did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

The deal talks were first reported late on July 2 by Bloomberg, sending Symantec's shares 14per cent higher.

The Symantec deal would have given Broadcom another push into software, a year after its US$18.9 billion deal to buy U.S. business software company CA Inc last year.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)