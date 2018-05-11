Symantec says annual report may be delayed due to investigation

Symantec Corp reported a smaller loss on Thursday as the cyber security company benefited from strong demand for its products from enterprise customers.

REUTERS: Symantec Corp said on Thursday its financial results and forecast may change based on the outcome of an internal investigation that was initiated after concerns were raised by a former employee.

Shares of the company, which makes Norton Antivirus, fell 12 percent to US$25.96 in extended trading.

The investigation is in its early stages and unlikely to be completed to file the annual report in time, Symantec said.

Net loss narrowed to US$35 million, or 6 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended March 30, from US$143 million, or 23 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to US$1.22 billion from US$1.12 billion.

Analysts were expecting the company to report a profit of 39 cents per share and revenue of US$1.19 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

