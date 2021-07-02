Syngenta files for US$10 billion Shanghai IPO - prospectus

Agrichemical giant Syngenta Group plans to list on Shanghai's Nasdaq-style STAR Market with a 65 billion yuan (US$10 billion) initial public offering (IPO), a prospectus filed with the Shanghai Stock Exchange showed.

Media tour at &quot;Syngenta Group China&quot; in Wei county of Handan
FILE PHOTO: Syngenta Group China sign hangs at its Modern Agriculture Platform' (MAP) service centre, during a media tour in Wei county of Handan, Hebei province, China June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Syngenta's application for listing on the STAR Market has been accepted and the company plans to issue up to 2.79 billion shares, the filing said. (US$1 = 6.4705 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Writing by Tom Daly; Editing by Nick Tattersall)

Source: Reuters

