Syngenta files for US$10 billion Shanghai IPO - prospectus

BEIJING: Agrichemical giant Syngenta Group plans to list on Shanghai's Nasdaq-style STAR Market with a 65 billion yuan (US$10 billion) initial public offering (IPO), a prospectus filed with the Shanghai Stock Exchange showed.

Syngenta's application for listing on the STAR Market has been accepted and the company plans to issue up to 2.79 billion shares, the filing said. (US$1 = 6.4705 Chinese yuan renminbi)

