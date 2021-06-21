Syngenta starts pre-IPO 'tutoring' process, China securities regulator says

Swiss agrichemical giant Syngenta, owned by ChemChina, has begun the so-called "tutoring" process with investment banks ahead of a planned initial public offering IPO on Shanghai's STAR market, a China Securities Regulatory Commission statement said.

The investment banks that are involved in the Syngenta tutoring process, which sees bankers coach company executives on IPO-related issues, include China International Capital Corp, BOCI and Citic Securities, the statement said.

