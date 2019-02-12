T. Rowe Price nearly halves stake in Tesla to 5.2 percent: filing

Tesla Inc shareholder T. Rowe Price Group Inc had a 5.2 percent stake in the electric car maker as of end-December, roughly half its earlier stake, a regulatory filing https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/80255/000008025519001855/tsla13gadec18.htm showed on Monday.

As of September, the fund manager had a 10.12 percent stake in Tesla.

Shares of Tesla were up 3 percent at US$315.16 in morning trading.

