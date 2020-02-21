T-Mobile, Sprint amend merger terms; to close deal as early as April 1

T- Mobile US and Sprint Corp are nearing an agreement on new merger terms and the final deal could be announced as soon as Thursday, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.

REUTERS: T- Mobile US and Sprint Corp said on Thursday that they had agreed on new merger terms and were looking to close the deal as early as April 1.

Under the revised deal, T- Mobile's parent Deutsche Telekom will hold about 43per cent of the combined entity, up from the 42per cent that the German group would have held. SoftBank will hold about 24per cent and the rest by public shareholders.

SoftBank has agreed to surrender about 48.8 million T-Mobile shares acquired in the merger to the 'new company' after the deal closes, changing the exchange ratio to 11 Sprint shares for each T-Mobile share, higher than the originally agreed 9.75 shares.

Sprint shareholders other than SoftBank will continue to receive the original fixed exchange ratio.

Shares of Sprint were up 5per cent to US$9.95, while T-Mobile fell 1.5per cent to US$98 in trading after the bell.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the news.

Last week, a federal judge approved the merger deal, rejecting a claim by a group of states that said the proposed transaction would violate antitrust laws and raise prices.

New York on Sunday dropped its fight against the merger of the U.S. wireless carriers, saying the state would not appeal the judge's approval of the deal.

Deutsche Telekom CEO Tim Hoettges said on Wednesday the new T-Mobile would have a market value of around US$120 billion. That compares with US$274 billion for AT&T and US$242 billion for Verizon .

(Reporting by Neha Malara and Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)