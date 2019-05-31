T-Mobile, Sprint considering divesting wireless spectrum: sources

Business

T-Mobile, Sprint considering divesting wireless spectrum: sources

U.S. wireless carriers T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp are considering divesting wireless spectrum, according to two sources familiar with the matter, as the companies work to gain regulatory approval for their merger.

The Sprint logo is displayed on a a screen on the floor of the NYSE in New York City
FILE PHOTO: The Sprint logo is displayed on a a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The US$26 billion deal won support from the U.S. Federal Communications Commission last week, but still needs approval from the U.S. Department of Justice, which is looking at the merger on antitrust grounds.

(Reporting by Sheila Dang; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Source: Reuters

