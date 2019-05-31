T-Mobile, Sprint considering divesting wireless spectrum: sources

U.S. wireless carriers T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp are considering divesting wireless spectrum, according to two sources familiar with the matter, as the companies work to gain regulatory approval for their merger.

The US$26 billion deal won support from the U.S. Federal Communications Commission last week, but still needs approval from the U.S. Department of Justice, which is looking at the merger on antitrust grounds.

(Reporting by Sheila Dang; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)