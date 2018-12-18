T-Mobile, Sprint expect letter soon granting formal US security approval: source

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp are expecting a letter as soon as Monday informing them that they have won approval for their US$26 billion deal from a U.S. national security panel, a source said.

The approval from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), an inter-agency panel headed by the Treasury Department, was expected after their majority owners, Germany's Deutsche Telekom AG and Japan's SoftBank Group Ltd , respectively, distanced themselves from Chinese network equipment maker Huawei .

The wireless carriers, the third and fourth largest in the United States, must also win approval for their merger from the Justice Department and the Federal Communications Commission.

