T-Mobile beats quarterly estimates for new wireless subscribers

REUTERS: T-Mobile US Inc on Wednesday said it added more wireless subscribers than Wall Street had expected, as the third-largest U.S. wireless carrier gained customers, helped by its lower prices.

T-Mobile is working to convince regulators to approve its acquisition of Sprint Corp . A combined company would be able to better compete against its larger rivals Verizon Communications Inc and AT&T Inc , and combine resources to build the next-generation wireless network, or 5G. The Bellevue, Washington-based company added 686,000 wireless subscribers during the second quarter, compared to 786,000 added in the previous year. Analysts had expected T-Mobile to add 467,000 subscribers, according to research firm FactSet. Shares of T-Mobile rose 1.5 percent to US$60.25 in after-market trading on Wednesday. T-Mobile's revenue rose to US$10.57 billion from US$10.2 billion a year earlier, but missed Wall Street's estimate of US$10.64 billion, according to FactSet. Net income rose 35 percent to US$782 million, or 92 cents per share, up from US$581 million, or 67 cents per share, in the prior-year quarter. T-Mobile said on Monday that Finland's Nokia would supply it with network equipment for 5G in a US$3.5 billion deal, the world's largest 5G deal so far.

(Reporting by Sheila Dang; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)