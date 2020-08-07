T-Mobile beats second-quarter postpaid subscriber estimates

T-Mobile US Inc said on Thursday it added more monthly bill paying phone subscribers than expected in the second quarter, as more people used its services to stay connected and work remotely during coronavirus lockdowns.

The U.S. wireless carrier added 253,000 net new subscribers who pay a monthly bill, above estimates of 169,200, according to research firm FactSet.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)