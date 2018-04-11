T-Mobile restarts talks to acquire Sprint: source

Sprint Corp and T-Mobile US Inc have restarted merger talks, Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

REUTERS: T-Mobile US Inc is engaged in a new round of talks to acquire Sprint Corp , a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday, the third major effort to combine the third- and fourth-largest U.S. wireless carriers in the last four years.

It was not immediately clear what prompted the companies to try again to clinch a deal. Their previous round of negotiations ended in November over valuation disagreements.

The source asked not to be identified because the matter is confidential. T-Mobile and Sprint did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Shares of Sprint were up 17.3 percent at US$6.03, while T-Mobile shares were up 5.4 percent at US$62.94 on Tuesday afternoon, after the Wall Street Journal first reported on the new talks.

Sprint is controlled by Japan's SoftBank Group Corp , while T-Mobile is controlled by Germany's Deutsche Telekom AG . The issue of control at the combined company has been a thorny topic in previous negotiations over a possible deal.

Despite potential antitrust risks, investors have long expected a deal between T-Mobile and Sprint, hoping for cost cuts and other synergies.

(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York and Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Matthew Lewis)